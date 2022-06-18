Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (out) on karresults.nic.in, Check how to download score card

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website – karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam was held between 16 April to 4 May 2022 in an offline mode. According to the results, 61.88 per cent of students have successfully qualified for class 12th exam. Candidates can download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.



How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – karresults.nic.in. Click on the link that reads “2nd PUC Result 2022” flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials such as registration number or roll number and date of birth (DOB). The result will be displayed on the screen. Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

According to the data, a total of 6,83,563 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 out of which, 4,22,966 students have passed.



As per the tweet by state education minister BC Nagesh, girls have outperformed boys. A total of 55.22 per cent of boys cleared the exam, and 68.72 per cent of girls passed. Students can check their results by sending SMS also. Students are required to Type the SMS in this format – KAR12registration number and Send the SMS to 56263. Then, students will be able to check their results.