Karnataka 2nd PUC exam: State Education Minister releases exam date — check schedule

Karnataka Pre-University Course exam: In a significant development for the school students of the Karnataka board, the state government has decided to conduct the second PUC exam in the month of May this time. According to news agency ANI, the second PUC exam in the state will be held starting from May 24 and last till June 10. The development was announced by the Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar. The Karnataka Pre-University Course exam are usually held in the month of March and get concluded by mid April every year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic which majorly affected the studies of the students, the Karnataka board has postponed the exam date this time

The onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and the resultant imposition of lockdown in March last year had not only affected the schedule of the Karnataka board exams of class 10th and class 12th exam but has also washed out the major portion of the academic year of the students. The classes for the students of class 10th and class 12th resumed in the state from the beginning of January only leaving about four months time for the students to complete their syllabus and prepare well for the exam. The government has also instructed the school authorities to ensure that physical distancing guidelines are followed diligently on the school premises so that the infection of Coronavirus remains in check.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also postponed the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students. The CBSE board exams which usually start from the 1st of March every year have been postponed to the month of May for both class 10th and class 12th students. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that the CBSE board exams will be conducted between the period of May 4 and June 10 this year. After the CBSE postponed the exam date of the board exams, several state education boards in the country have followed suit and postponed the exam date to give more time to the students.