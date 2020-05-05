Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020: Results declared! Candidates can check it here

Karnataka 1st puc results 2020: Students can check their results at SuVidya portal. (File Phot0)

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 Latest Updates: The first year Karnataka PUC examination has been declared today, Tuesday May 5, 2020. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka, said that candidates can check their results online at result.bspucpa.com

Students can also check their marks via email or SMS apart from the SuVidya portal, the department said. The results will not be displayed at colleges, schools to ensure social distancing norms due to Coronavirus infection.

According to reports, Over 6.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams. While over 2 lakh candidates were from Arts (Humanities) stream, 2.48 lakh from commerce. The number of students who appeared from the science stream was 2.04 lakh.

Students who clear the PUC I exam will be promoted Class 12 (PUC II). The new session for these students is likely to begin from September. Usually, the session starts from July, however, it will be delayed this year due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

How to check teps to check Karnakata 1st puc results 2020:

1. Visit the official website- result.bspucpa.com

2. One need to enter the registration number, date of birth and other details asked.

3. The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. The website may take some time to show the result due to the heavy rush of students.

4. One may want to download the result and take a print out of the same for further use.

More details to follow.