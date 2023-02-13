KAPP Edge partners with Global Compliance Institute to provide training courses￼

KAPP Edge Solutions partners with Global Compliance Institute to provide comprehensive training in anti-fraud and financial compliance

KAPP Edge Solutions has partnered with Global Compliance Institute to offer a series of instructor-led courses aimed at helping students understand the importance of compliance and its impact on their businesses, as per an official statement.

According to it, the courses are designed by the Global Compliance Institute, and aism to equip students with knowledge that can be applied immediately to their respective jobs. The courses will focus on various areas of anti-fraud and will be led by experienced instructors.

The courses include Certified Compliance Manager (CCM), Know Your Customer Specialist (KYCS), Anti-Money, Laundering Specialist (AMLS), FATCA, and CRS, Sanction Compliances, Regulatory Compliances.