Kanyashree Plus monthly activities to be held in all districts, says Bengal Minister

West Bengal Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department has decided to hold Kanyashree Plus activities in all districts of the state every month, minister Shashi Panja said. The move aims to empower adolescent girls with knowledge skills for social transformation.

“We are bringing in all the initiatives of the Kanyashree Plus initiatives under one umbrella and asked every district administration to hold such activities every month. These are non cash activities,” the Women and Child Development minister said.

The department on Thursday held discussions on adolescent empowerment in the state at a workshop on ‘Convergence in Adolescent Programming and District Action Plans Against Child Marriage’ with senior officials of the department, representatives from different agencies like CINI India, Childline, CRY and members of the state unit of UNICEF.

“We held discussions on forming another child protection committees to cater to issues between villages and blocks and another between ward and borough. They will look after child marriages, trafficking, also on whether girls are going to the schools besides they are anaemic or not,” the minister said.

At the programme, the minister also launched publications on ‘menstrual hygiene tracker’, ‘financial literacy module’, ‘guidelines for district plans for ending child marriage’ and the ‘West Bengal guidelines on foster care 2021’.

With inputs from PTI.

