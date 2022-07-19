Kanwar Yatra 2022: Meerut schools to remain closed by July 27 – details here

Kanwar Yatra 2022: In view of Kanwar Yatra, the Meerut administration has recently ordered the closure of all schools in the district till July 27. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the problems that might face by the students due to route diversions during the yatra. The Kanwar Yatra was started on July 14, 2022 and will continue till July 26, 2022.

The order comes following a meeting which was led by the Meerut District Magistrate and DIOS and Basic Shiksha Adhikari, BSA of the district.

It is expected that a large number of pilgrims would be travelling through the district for the annual pilgrimage. After being suspended for over 2 years due to covid, it is expected that 5 Crore pilgrims may visit different parts of Uttarakhand to fetch water from the Holy River Ganga. To facilitate a smooth transition, special arrangements have been done by the government. Keeping these in mind, the district administration has decided to close down the schools to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

about Kanwar Yatra 2022:



Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva which is also known as Kanvarias or Bhole. During the yatra, kanwariyas walk down to the holy places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganges River. Then, they carry it across hundreds of miles to dispense as offerings in their local Śiva shrines, or specific temples.



This year, the Kanwar Yatra has been started on July 14, 2022 and will continue till July 26, 2022. It is expected that over 5 crore pilgrims will participate in this Kanwar Yatra, special arrangements are being made by local authorities to facilitate their transit.

