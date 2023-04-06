Kanodia Group launches Easy Build, first experience centre to be operational soon

Business conglomerate Kanodia Group has launched Easy Build, a building solution and technology-led innovative platform. The launch was inaugurated by Arjun Ram Meghwal – Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture invited as chief guest on the occasion. Other dignitaries include Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel of India, Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist, and Sanjeev Sharma, Vice President, Delhi Olympic Association.

According to an official release, Easy Build is a confluence of Metaverse technology and e-commerce and logistics tech designed to solve every retail, artisan, consumer problem in the country. The platform aims to provide all kinds of building solutions under one roof and transform building materials retailing through cooperation rather than competition. The platform brings together stakeholders of brands, retailers, consumers, and influencers, leveraging technology and advancements in the supply chain and digital-enabled commerce in the country.

“We have come up with the new concept of Easy Build – a complete building solution that will address the problems of customers, retailers, and influencers and ease their jobs. Easy Build will safeguard the interest of retailers by making the systems more robust. We will introduce mediclaim and pension schemes for retailers as business success is incomplete without a social conscience. We will also impart the latest technical know-how to the influencer segment to enhance their technical knowledge and efficiency, and increase income,” Vishal Kanodia, founder, managing director, Easy Build, said.

Easy Build will conduct a training programme with the help of Metaverse at their workplace as well as retailers’ shop. The First Experience Centre of Easy Build will be operational at Sector-18 Noida (UP) very soon. The company aims to make a presence on a pan-India level.