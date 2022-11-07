Kamakhyanagar will soon be the hub for skill development in Odisha, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), organised Kaushal Mahotsav, at Sarangadhar Stadium, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal. More than 70 companies across 20 plus sectors offered apprenticeship and job opportunities for the youth of Odisha, an official release said.

The programme was inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC also addressed the programme.

“The youth of Kamakhyanagar and Dhenkanal have immense potential and they must be extended all possible opportunities. With various infrastructure and economic developments, I am certain that we can build multiple such skill hubs to support local economic growth and benefit our youth,” Pradhan said.

He further said, “We have witnessed thousand youth register for opportunities at the Kaushal Mahotsav today and around 1,200 have already been provided with offer letter from these corporates. More than a hundred companies like Maruti Suzuki, HCL JSW, Amazon, L&T, Urban Clap among others were present on ground today to provide employment opportunities to the youth. This will be a series of events that will be periodically held in the State, bringing an array of opportunities to the local youth and communities of Odisha.”

The day-long event witnessed several Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and companies, exhibit their offerings through a Skill Exhibition creating awareness about skill development for the youth. Several candidates also got an opportunity to take a free psychometric test at the Kaushal Mahotsav and participated in group counselling at the Kaushal Mahotsav. Those who did not get opportunities were informed to register on @nsdcdigital.nsdcindia.org and apply for opportunities to keep looking for suitable jobs and also avail the option of online counselling.

The participants also witnessed a demo of drone and AR/VR technology; and the possible opportunities of employment that the sector has. Strengthening the Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through its implementing organisations like Directorate of General Training and NSDC has been implementing various skill training schemes and initiatives such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), which are targeted towards skill training of youth, especially school/college dropouts and empowers them with employable skills.

