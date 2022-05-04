Kaam.com partners with the NRAI to launch employment and skilling platform for the hospitality industry

Kaam.com with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has launched a tech enabled staffing and employment platform for the hospitality sector. Along with offering employment opportunities, the platform includes upskilling, training, and financial opportunities.

Spearheaded by entrepreneur, Rishi Khiani and Agnelo Miranda, the platform uses Web3 technology including blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and multimedia to create candidate’s profile that replaces the dated curriculum vitae (CV). The hybrid online-offline approach to sourcing talent addresses the existing inefficiencies within the recruitment process.

“The NRAI is committed to resolving pain points and creating solutions for the industry and its members. Co-building this solution and partnering with kaam.com, not only improves the ease of hiring but makes employment opportunities more accessible for job seekers all over India,” Kabir Suri, president, NRAI said.

The business has been modelled on three pillars: recruitment, skilling and financial benefits. At its core, Kaam.com is a marketplace for employment opportunities within the hospitality sector that matches the demand for jobs with the supply of skilled human capital. The platform provides a suite of value-added financial services like salary advances, insurance, and benefits from ecosystem enablers like travel, boarding and commerce.

“Our mission at Kaam.com has been to mobilise India’s talent at scale while making a lasting impact on middle and low-income communities. The hospitality industry is one of India’s largest job creators and the employment opportunities it creates has the power to not just transform India’s billion-strong workforce but also improve their quality of life with dignity of labour,” Rishi Khiani, founder, Kaam.com said.

NRAI seeks to increase the pool of talent within the industry by accelerated skill development programs and local initiatives.

