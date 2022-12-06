K8 School to launch AI enabled school LMS in January 2023￼

K8 School, an online school, has announced plans to launch artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Learning Management System (LMS) in India, on January 26, 2023, as per an official statement. The LMS aims to understand and analyse the learning behaviour of students and offer them customised learning accordingly.

In an official release,K8 School confirmed about this upcoming launch. The official statement issued by him says, “We are also in regular touch with parents to gather more feedback on how to supplement the learning of children, Sharad Bhatia, founder, CEO, said.

“LMS engages the child in an intuitive manner by adapting itself to the specific learning style of the child. This means that the child is not following the curriculum, but indeed the curriculum will follow the child and help the child reach learning milestones more flexibly and effective,” Bhatia added.

