K-Skill project to be launched on July 30, says state higher edu minister

To overcome Kerala’s unemployment challenge, the state-level K-Skill project, spearheaded by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is set to launch on July 30, 2022 state higher education minister R Bindu stated. The Minister said the K-Skill project was an important milestone in the Left government’s effort to provide skill training to youngsters and vocational education for students.

The project will be launched at the Irinjalakuda Christ College with a skill fair, Bindu mentioned in a series of tweets.

“Unemployed youngsters in the constituency, final year graduate students, homemakers looking to return to the work sector, those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, and all others who seek employment are welcome to attend. The fair will be an opportunity to acquire skills required in the modern work sector, overcome shortcomings and thus pave the way for you to find better jobs,” minister tweeted.

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is an undertaking by the Higher Education Department of the Kerala Government that focuses on training students to improve their employability.

“This will also be an opportunity to get yourself registered on various job portals. Contact your grama panchayat, municipal, corporate offices, or approach your local representatives for more information on the fair and the registration process. You can also participate or get more details online by scanning the QR code on the poster,” she said.

She noted that the scheme provides skill training that will help youngsters get employment in more than 15 sectors.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: STEMROBO eyes global expansion, targets to close FY23 with net revenue worth Rs 70 crore