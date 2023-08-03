K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies establishes Dalai Lama Chair for Nalanda Studies

The K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies has announced the establishment of the Dalai Lama Chair for Nalanda Studies, through an endowment from the Foundation for Universal Responsibility, founded by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in 1991. The Chair will advance research in specific thematic areas such as the Buddhist response to contemporary issues, Buddhist philosophy, translations of Tibetan texts, comparative studies with Pali and Sanskrit materials, and Tibetan art, an official release said.

The Centre for Buddhist Studies at the K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies was inaugurated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama on December 6, 1993 and the endowment of this Chair comes in the thirtieth year of the institution’s work, in recognition of its contribution in the field of Buddhist Studies and the capacity that has been built up for advancement into areas of Tibetan Buddhism.

The Nalanda tradition preserved in a vast corpus of texts in Tibetan translations represents a repository of ancient Indian culture, the release said. The functions of the Chair would be to advance the study and research drawing upon these materials from different perspectives: linguistic, philosophical, historical, sociological as well a comparative studies with south-east Asian Buddhist traditions.

“This Chair represents a significant step in our commitment to fostering the study and dissemination of Buddhist wisdom, enriching academia, and nurturing a deeper understanding of Buddhism’s timeless contributions to humanity,” Supriya Rai, director, K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, said.