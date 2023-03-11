K.C. Mahindra Education Trust announces scholarship for post-graduate studies abroad

The K.C. Mahindra Education has announced a scholarship programme for post-graduate studies abroad. The scholarship aims to enable bright Indian students to pursue their higher education. The programme aims to provide interest-free loan scholarships to students who have secured admission or have applied for admission in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2023 but not later than February 2024, according to an official release.

A maximum of Rs 10 lakh per scholar will be conferred to the top 3 students who will be awarded as K.C. Mahindra Fellows. Additionally, scholarships of Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to the remaining successful applicants, the release mentioned. Applicants who aim to apply for the scholarship must have a consistently good academic record and have already applied for admission to a post-graduate program at an accredited institution overseas. Those who make it to the shortlist will be invited for an interview, and the final selection will be based on their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and financial requirements, it added.

Interested candidates can apply online through the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust website. “Our scholarship programme aims to identify and support talented Indian students who have the potential to make a significant contribution to their chosen field of study. We believe that providing financial assistance to such students will not only help them achieve their academic goals but also help build a better future for our country,” Sheetal Mehta, senior vice president, CSR, Mahindra Group, said.