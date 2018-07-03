JoSSA seat allotment 2018: Second round results to be announced today at josaa.nic.in

Seat allotment 2018: A total of seven rounds of seat allotment will be conducted by JoSSA.

JoSSA seat allotment 2018: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2018 is all set to announce the second round results of seat allotment today at josaa.nic.in. All the candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) 2018 / JEE (Advanced) 2018 can visit the official website of JoSSA to get more updates on the seat allotment results. The first round results for seat allotment were announced on June 2. Once the second list has been released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website. Once a candidate checks his name on the list, he/she will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting centre for provisional seat acceptance.

A total of seven rounds of seat allotment will be conducted by JoSSA. The seat allotment is taking place to fill up a total of 36,000 seats for admission that are available across 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

Candidates need to note that they need to bring a set of prescribed original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies to the reporting centre for seat acceptance. The list of documents is available on the official website for candidates.

JoSSA seat allotment 2018: Steps to check second round results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSSA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Now enter the required details in the space provided

Step 2: Fill in your choices of institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference

Step 4: Once done, make sure to lock in your choices

More about JoSSA

Set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2018 manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes for the academic year 2018-19. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.