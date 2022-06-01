Josh Talks appoints Darpan Sah as vice president, plans to introduce new languages, categories

Before joining Josh Talks, Darpan has worked with various corporate brands for more than 10 years and later forayed into the writing domain, serving as The Chief Sub Editor at The Lallantop

Josh Talks, a regional content and upskilling platform, has appointed Darpan Sah as vice president–YouTube. In this role, he will be leading the expansion of Josh Talks’ content channels on YouTube, present in 10 regional languages and three categories.

Prior to joining Josh Talks, Sah served as the chief sub editor at The Lallantop, a hindi digital news brand. He was recently awarded at the ENBA Awards 2021 for two shows that he produced at The Lallantop – Ek Naya Paisa and Kharcha Pani. Darpan has worked on LGBTQ+ community, and other pertinent issues of the Indian community. In 2016, he published his first book ‘Luka Jhanki’, an anthology of Hindi poems.

“Majority of our viewers come from tier 2 cities and have different content preferences. Our goal for the next few months is to double down on the distribution by expanding into more regional languages,” Supriya Paul, CEO, co-founder, Josh Talks, said.

“I look forward to leading their content expansion plans as they go deeper into every district and dialect of India. As part of this strategy, we will be launching a slew of new channels in the districts of Bihar and Josh Bhojpuri in the next quarter,” Sah said.

