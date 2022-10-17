JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 out for round 6, download at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA seat allotment result 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has finally released the seat allotment list for round 6 on its website. All those candidates who did not get the number in the last five seat allotment lists can now download the sixth list of seat allotment from the official website of Josaa- josaa.nic.in.

According to the official notice, All candidates having a provisionally allocated seat in the NIT+ system and having paid Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) are also required to pay the Partial Admission Fee (PAF) online from October 19 to 21 till 17:00 Hrs. Non-payment of the Partial Admission Fee (PAF) within the stipulated time will lead to cancellation of the allocated seat.

Also, the candidates should note that the candidates are not allowed to withdraw their seats or exit from the seat allotment as this is the final round of seat allotment. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for round 6.

How to download JoSAA seat allotment result 2022?

Go to the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 6’

It will redirect you to the login page of the results

Enter your JEE (Main) Application Number, password, security pin, and click on the submit button

The JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The candidates have been advised to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee. The last date to confirm JoSAA alloted seats is October 17. The candidates who have qualified in the JEE Mains and advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counseling, scheduled for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

JoSAA seat allotment result 2022: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the General/OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category are required to pay ₹40,000/- while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD Category will have to pay ₹20,000/-. Candidates whose categories changed from SC/ST category to GEN category or from PwD to Non-PwD status during Online Document Verification will have to pay ₹60,000/-. This amount includes the differential amount ₹20,000/- between SAFs of their updated GEN/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS status and the earlier SC/ST/PwD status