JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat allotment list for round 1 released at josaa.nic.in, details here

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 1: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the seat allotment list today, September 23 for admissions to the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2022-23. Candidates who appeared for the JoSAA 2022 Round 1 Allotment procedure can check their results on the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in.

The link to the seat allotment list is available on the official website. Candidates can access the Seat allotment list for round 1 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download the JoSAA Seat allotment list for round 1?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JOSAA – josaa.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Seat allotment list for round 1’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now candidates are required to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The JoSAA Counseling Seat allotment list for round 1 will be displayed. Download the Seat allotment list for round 1 and save it for future reference.

What’s next?

Selected candidates can now submit their admission process within the scheduled time. According to the scheduled time, the last date for completion of the admission process at the allotted colleges is September 26, 2022 by 5 PM. The second seat allotment list will be released on 28 September.