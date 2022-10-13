JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 5 seat allocation list out at josaa.nic.in, Check how and where to download

JoSAA counselling 2022 round 5 seat allocation list: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the round 5 seat allocation list on October 12. The candidates who appeared for round 5 can download the result from the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in. The direct link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down.

All those who have been selected are required to report online till October 14 and can withdraw applications on the same day. While reporting online, the candidates will have to pay a fee, upload their supporting documents and respond to a query of candidates if required.

It should be noted that this entrance exam is being conducted for the students seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2022-23. The allocation of seats will be based on the marks secured in JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam results. Candidates will have the option to take admission to 114 institutions under JoSAA 2022.

How to download JoSAA counselling 2022 round 5 seat allocation list?

Visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JoSAA counselling 2022 Round 5 seat allocation list’ flashing on the homepage. Now, you need to enter your details such as jee main application number, security pin , and other details. JoSAA counselling 2022 round 5 seat allocation list will be displayed on the screen. Download JoSAA counselling 2022 Round 5 seat allocation list and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download JoSAA counselling 2022 round 5 seat allocation list

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Overview

JoSAA counselling 2022 registration began on September 12 and the results for the same were announced on September 23. While the results of round 2 were announced on September 28. The list for round 3 was released on October 3 while the round 4 allocation list was released on October 8.