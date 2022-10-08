JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 seat allocation results to be announced today; Here’s how you can check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 is all set to declare the round 4 seat allocation results on October 8, 2022. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their results at the official website josaa.nic.in. They can also download their results from the same website.

The process of counseling registration began on September 12, 2022, giving time to students for registration till September 21, 2022. JoSAA will announce the sixth and last round on October 16, 2022.

Here’s how to check seat allotment results:

* Candidates may first visit the official website josaa.nic.in

* After logging on to the homepage, candidates may click on the link saying ‘ View Seat Allotment Result-Round 4’

* Now candidates will be required to submit their login credentials

* They are now required to click on the submit button.

* Soon, the seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

* Candidates may now download their results

* They may keep their results safely for future use.

Only those candidates who earlier cleared the JEE Advanced exam can appear for the JoSAA 2022 counselling. Earlier, JoSAA announced the round 3 seat allotment result on October 3, 2022. Through this admission process, students will get admission toTs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. It is important to note that students will be assigned seats in various institutes based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam results. Students can get admission to 114 institutes under JoSAA 2022.

JoSAA had earlier announced the result for Round I on September 23, 2022, and Round 2 on September 28, 2022. After all the results are announced, the authorities will activate a link on the home page. The steps on how to download results will also be informed on various platforms. Candidates may keep an eye on the website for any latest updates on the same. For any confusion, they may also contact the concerned officials.