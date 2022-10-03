JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 seat allocation list out at josaa.nic.in, check how and where to download

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 seat allocation: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has finally uploaded the JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allocation list today, October 3 on its website for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2022-23. All those who registered for JoSAA counselling can download their results from the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.

After checking JoSAA counselling 2022 round 3 results, candidates will be able to submit their application fees online, upload their documents etc latest by October 6. Candidates will be able to withdraw their seat/exit from the seat allocation process for round 3 between October 4 to 6. The candidates can download their seat allocation list followed by the easy steps given below.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allocation list: How to download?

Visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allocation list’.

It will redirect you to a new page.

Now enter your JEE (Main) Application Number, Password, Pin and click on the submit button.

Download JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allocation list and save it for future reference.

The candidates should note that this year exam authority is conducting JoSAA counselling in six rounds for admissions at IITs, NITs and other participating institutions. After the completion of JoAA counselling, CSAB counselling will be conducted. JoSAA is being conducted for IIT and NIT seats while CSAB will be conducted only for left over candidates of the NIT+system. Seat allocation results for JoSAA rounds 4, 5, 6 will be announced on October 8, 12, and 16 respectively. After that, CSAB counselling will be conducted on October 16.