JoSAA counselling 2022: Find out most preferred IITs among top 1,000 rankers of JEE Advanced

According to the data analysis, in the last five years, there’s been a bit of a power shift between IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
Among the IITs, IIT-Madras is ranked the best followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

As the most preferred institutes among the top 1,000 rank holders of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Advanced, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Kanpur have consistently retained their positions. An analysis of the exam statistics (from 2016 to 2020) shows this.

Interestingly, among the toppers, IIT-Bombay is the most sought-after tech college. IIT-Delhi is the second most preferred institute. IIT-Kanpur is third. However, the pecking order is a bit different in the national ranking of higher education institutions released by the Education Ministry every year. Among the IITs, IIT-Madras is ranked the best followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

According to the data analysis, in the last five years, there’s been a bit of a power shift between IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras. From 2016 to 2018, Kharagpur was the fourth most preferred IIT. From 2019 onwards, it was overtaken by IIT-Madras. In 2019, a total of 107 students among the top 1000 chose IIT-Madras. 100 opted for IIT-Kharagpur.

A total of 188 students among the top 1000 opted for IIT-Bombay, in 2020. 168 opted for IIT-Delhi. It was followed by 98 for IIT-Kanpur and 83 for IIT-Madras. Several years ago, the first choice of top rankers was IIT Kanpur.

Since 2016, among the best candidates, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Indore have also been increasing their foothold. From 19 in 2016 to 34 in 2020, IIT-Hyderabad almost doubled its share among the top 1000 students.

IIT-Indore went from admitting just three from the top 1000 rankers in 2016 to take in 14 in 2020. In 2008, IIT-Hyderabad was established. IIT-Indore was established in 2009. They were set up by the UPA government. Both the IITs were part of the second-generation IITs.

If we talk about this year, a total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all 23- Indian Institute of Technology (1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates).

