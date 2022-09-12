JoSAA counselling 2022: Find out most preferred IITs among top 1,000 rankers of JEE Advanced

As the most preferred institutes among the top 1,000 rank holders of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Advanced, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Kanpur have consistently retained their positions. An analysis of the exam statistics (from 2016 to 2020) shows this.

Interestingly, among the toppers, IIT-Bombay is the most sought-after tech college. IIT-Delhi is the second most preferred institute. IIT-Kanpur is third. However, the pecking order is a bit different in the national ranking of higher education institutions released by the Education Ministry every year. Among the IITs, IIT-Madras is ranked the best followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

According to the data analysis, in the last five years, there’s been a bit of a power shift between IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras. From 2016 to 2018, Kharagpur was the fourth most preferred IIT. From 2019 onwards, it was overtaken by IIT-Madras. In 2019, a total of 107 students among the top 1000 chose IIT-Madras. 100 opted for IIT-Kharagpur.

Also read IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Results are out ar jeeadv.ac.in – Here’s how you can check scores, final answer keys

A total of 188 students among the top 1000 opted for IIT-Bombay, in 2020. 168 opted for IIT-Delhi. It was followed by 98 for IIT-Kanpur and 83 for IIT-Madras. Several years ago, the first choice of top rankers was IIT Kanpur.

Since 2016, among the best candidates, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Indore have also been increasing their foothold. From 19 in 2016 to 34 in 2020, IIT-Hyderabad almost doubled its share among the top 1000 students.

IIT-Indore went from admitting just three from the top 1000 rankers in 2016 to take in 14 in 2020. In 2008, IIT-Hyderabad was established. IIT-Indore was established in 2009. They were set up by the UPA government. Both the IITs were part of the second-generation IITs.

If we talk about this year, a total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all 23- Indian Institute of Technology (1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates).