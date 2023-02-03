Jodhpur holds first G20 Employment Working Group Meeting

Under India’s G20 presidency, country’s first Employment Working Group meeting began in Jodhpur where the panel held discussions focussed on developing a collaborative road map for global skills.

The discussion on “Exploring strategies for global skills and qualifications harmonization and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies” was chaired and moderated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

According to an official statement, the panelists shared insights and ideas on the priority area — ‘Addressing Global Skills Gaps’, which was chosen by the Indian Presidency for the Employment Working Group.

The panel consisted of prominent leaders in the relevant field such as Muchtar Azis, Director of Competency, Standardisation and training programmes, Ministry of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia, Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of National Education Technology Forum (NETF), Christine Hofmann, Skills and Employability Specialist at the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease.

The EWG meeting, which is a three-day event, saw delegates from the G20 countries, guest countries, international and national organisations, and other prominent international and national experts.

The panel discussion focused on global trends in skill shortages, surpluses, and mismatches and deliberated on the means to plug these skills deficits, develop of a collaborative road map for global skills and qualifications harmonisation.

The diverse perspectives and expertise of the panelists provided an overview of the current state of skills and qualifications and harmonisation efforts, and led to an engaging discussion on a need to capture and harmonize skill taxonomies at a more granular level.

The discussions provided insights into the need for advancing the skills and qualifications sector and creating a more harmonized and inclusive global skills landscape.

The Chair summed up the recommendations by the panel by emphasizing the need for international dialogue and cooperation on skills harmonisation and bilateral/multi-lateral partnerships on mutual recognition of skills and certifications, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI