JobHai.com partners with UNICEF's YuWaah to improve employment opportunities for Indian youth.

JobHai.com, a recruitment portal, has collaborated with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) at UNICEF to improve employment opportunities for skilled young people in India. The partnership between Job Hai and YuWaah intends to offer better salary jobs for the youth locally. Currently, JobHai.com has multiple vacancies listed on the portal for semi-skilled, full-time, and contractual jobs across major cities of India, according to an official release.

Job Hai is committed to building for Bharat and solving job discovery problems for millions of users. The application is already available in vernacular languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bangla and Gujarati. With more under development, the app in a few months will be available in over 10 vernacular languages, as per the release.

“With this coalition, we look forward to making a significant impact on the lives of young people and connecting them with employment opportunities in accordance with their interests and ambitions,” Dhuwarakha Sriram, chief, generation unlimited India, youth development, partnerships, UNICEF, said.

The Job Hai app offers several features to help job seekers find the right job. The app allows job seekers to create their CVs or make audio introductions directly through the app, which is a unique feature for the semi-skilled workforce. This feature helps job seekers present themselves in a better way, the release mentioned. “We aim to co-create and implement solutions at scale and tackle the employment challenges for youth in India. This collaboration is intended to help us amplify the voices of young people and make them job ready,” Roushan Bharti, business head, JobHai.com, said.

