JobTechInstitute Masai raises Series B; plans to launch upskilling courses

JobTech institute, Masai School, has raised a fund of $10 million in a Series B round led by Omidyar Network India along with existing investors including India Quotient and Unitus Ventures, with the addition of Alteria Capital, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the round saw participation from Mithali Raj and Bhaichung Bhutia, as investors and partners for an undisclosed amount.

According to the statement, with the raised fund, the company plans to launch two new course categories and expand “zero-to-one” skilling courses in software development and data analytics.

“Our mission remains to build the country’s largest employable tech workforce. The last 3 years have been proof of our competency in bridging the tech skill gap for over 800 tech companies who have hired more than 2000 alumni,” Prateek Shukla, CEO, co-founder, said.

In addition, the company has launched an up-skilling course, MasaiX, and Scholar Programme, targeted at college students to supplement their college education.

In 2021, the startup had raised its Series A round worth $5 Mn led by Omidyar Network India. Investors who participated in the round included Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList.

