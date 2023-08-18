Job openings surge 18% for women returning to work after breaks: Study

Opportunities for women making a re-entry into the workforce have increased by 18% in the past few years, a study conducted by Spectrum Talent Management, a global talent acquisition and management firm, has revealed.

This surge can be attributed to combined efforts from government and corporate initiatives aimed at enhancing gender diversity and inclusion, the study titled “Women Finding Independence After Long Sabbaticals” said. It highlighted various factors driving this trend, including a cultural shift towards inclusive work environments, the rise of educated women in the professional sphere, workplace diversity initiatives, flexible work arrangements, and the growing demand for diverse talents.

In specific sectors, such as Healthcare and Pharma, Education, BFSI, and the Technology industry, women are finding a wealth of opportunities as they reintegrate into the job market, as per the study.

“While there’s still progress to be made, the remarkable increase in job opportunities for women re-entering the workforce is a testament to the changing dynamics of the modern workplace. We are encouraged by these findings and remain committed to supporting women on their journey to professional success. As we continue to witness this positive trajectory, our mission is to create an ecosystem that nurtures skills, fosters inclusivity, and empowers women to achieve their career aspirations, contributing significantly to the evolving workforce,” Vidur Gupta, director, Spectrum Talent Management, said.

While acknowledging the potential variation in compensation, job roles, and career growth across industries and roles, the study underscores ongoing efforts to address these disparities. It reflects the evolving landscape where organisations are increasingly focusing on fostering gender diversity and inclusivity, ensuring that women’s opportunities for professional growth are equitable to those of their male counterparts.