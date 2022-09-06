JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Navodaya releases forms at nvsadmissionclassnine.in, check how to apply

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for admission in Class 9 during 2023-24 against vacant seats. Students and their parents can submit their applications through the online portal available at nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

It should be noted that Samiti has decided to conduct an All India level Admission Test to fill the vacant seats in Class IX. The last date to apply for the class 9 admission test is 15th October 2022. The students will have to appear in the entrance test/selection test scheduled to be held on February 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other center allotted by NVS.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: What is the eligibility criteria?



According to the official notification, the candidates who are bonafide residents and studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2022-23 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is functioning are eligible. The student must be born between 1 May 2008 and 30 April 2010.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Selection Criteria

Only those who qualify in the selection test will be eligible for admission.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Exam Pattern



The entrance exam is scheduled for 11 February 2023 which will be 2.30 hours duration. However, an additional time of 50 minutes will be provided to the candidates with special needs (Divyang), subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority. JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023 selection test will be set in English and Hindi Language. The exam will cover the topics of Mathematics, General Science, English, and Hindi.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: How to apply for admission?



Students are required to submit applications through NVS Headquarters website, www.navodaya.gov.in, or www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in. The last date to apply for class 9 lateral entry is 15 October 2022. No application will be accepted after the due date and time.