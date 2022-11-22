JNUEE 2022: Correction window opens for admission to Ph.D. Programme

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022) for admission to Ph.D. Programme. Registered candidates can correct their applications online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. According to the latest notice, the last date of online application submission is November 24 upto 11.54 pm. The candidates have been advised to make changes if any in their applications before the last date. No changes will be entertained after the due date.

Candidates have been advised to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particular, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates have also been advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding JNUEE-2022.

JNUEE 2022 Exam date and pattern

Also, the apex agency has scheduled the exam for JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download JNUEE 2022 admit cards in due course of time.

The exam will be in multiple choice questions format in English language only. The exam will be of 180 minutes. The exam will be held in two sessions – Morning (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM).