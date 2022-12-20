JNUEE 2022 Answer Key: Check steps to download and raise objections if any at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper and recorded responses for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admissions on December 19. The candidates who have yet not checked their answer keys can do so through the official website of JNU – jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The apex testing agency conducted the entrance test on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 in CBT mode at different exam centres across the country. Candidates can now check the provisional answer keys followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download JNUEE 2022 Answer Key?

Visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in to download the answer keys

Click on JNUEE 2022 Answer Key flashing on the homepage

After providing your information, press the “submit” button.

Check your answer key

Download JNUEE 2022 Answer Key and save it for future reference

Candidates who have any doubt against the answer keys, can raise objections by paying a non refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date for submission of objections is December 20 till 11:50 PM.

Candidates should note that the payment for raising objections will be online. There won’t be any other mode of payment. Objections will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the final answer keys, the results will be prepared. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.