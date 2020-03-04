JNUEE 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru University Admission process begins; Click here to know details

Beginning of the registration of application form- March 02, 2020

The online registration process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020) has started. The entrance test for admission to the JNU will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The interested applicants are required to visit the official website of JNU at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Apart from this, the candidates can also visit www.nta.ac.in.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the registration of application form- March 02, 2020

Conclusion of the registration process of the application form- March 31, 2020 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last date to submit application fee- March 31, 2020, by 11:50 PM

Admit card to release- April 30, 2020

Exam to take place from May 11, 2020, to May 14, 2020

Date of result declaration- May 31, 2020

Exam details:-

A total of 3 hours have been allotted for the examination. There are two sessions- the first session (09:30 am to 12:30 pm) and the second session (02:30 pm to 05:30 pm). The examination will be a LAN Based Computer Based Test (CBT). There will be 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. However, there is no negative marking for the incorrect or any wrong answer.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of JNU at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The willing individuals’ can also visits another website at nta.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the application form for JNUEE or CEEB 2020.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) The applicants needed to click on the registration link to register themselves as this is the first step before filing the application form.

(5) On completion of the registration process, the candidates are required to fill the application form with relevant details as asked for.

(6) After the application filing process gets completed, applicants have to pay the application fee.

In 2019, about 1,16,588 individuals had registered themselves for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The entrance examination was conducted from May 27, 2019, to May 30, 2019.