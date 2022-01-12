JNU to conduct admissions through CUET from 2022-23; other central universities in line

The Delhi University has already agreed to CUET and stated that they will be conducting the undergraduate admissions through this from 2022-23.

In a fresh development, the JNU administration Wednesday decided that it will be conducting admissions to its various programmes via Common Universities Entrance Test from 2022-2023. The decision came following its Academic Council Meeting.

Jayant Tripathi, Director of Admissions, issued a notice regarding the same saying the proposal to adopt CUET was highly endorsed in the meeting.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,” the note read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET. There has also been talks to push this entrance exam criteria in all the Central Universities. The Delhi University has already agreed to CUET and stated that they will be conducting the undergraduate admissions through this from 2022-23.

“In fact, since 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru University has been successfully conducting JNU Entrance Examination at various centres of the country to admit students in its various programmes of studies in collaboration with NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the note added.