JNU protests: Centre gives in to demands, partially rolls back fee hike

In a major relief for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting the hike in hostel fees, the government today yielded to their demands, announcing that the varsity had decided to withdraw their latest orders. It also decided to introduce a new scheme for providing financial assistance to students of economically weaker sections of society.
Taking to twitter, Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said, “JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry.”
Story under development.
