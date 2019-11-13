JNU protests: Centre gives in to demands, partially rolls back fee hike

By: |
Updated: November 13, 2019 5:00:00 PM

The university decided to introduce a new scheme for providing financial assistance to students of economically weaker sections of society.

JNU protestsJawaharlal Nehru University students clashed with police during a protest against the administration’s ‘anti-students’ policy, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

In a major relief for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting the hike in hostel fees, the government today yielded to their demands, announcing that the varsity had decided to withdraw their latest orders. It also decided to introduce a new scheme for providing financial assistance to students of economically weaker sections of society.

Taking to twitter, Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said, “JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry.”

Story under development.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JNU protests: Centre gives in to demands, partially rolls back fee hike
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Four learning apps to make your kids learn faster
2JEST 2020 application forms out- check how to apply at jest.org.in
3ICAI CA exams postponed: Here’s all you need to know