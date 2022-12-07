JNU practices equality and integrity with inclusion, innovation, says Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the most liberating space in the country as it allows equality and integrity to be practised with inclusion and innovation, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said while speaking at an event organised on Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary.

Pandit called Ambedkar the “greatest moderniser of modern India” and said thanks to his ideas on equality and inclusion which are being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What do we learn here at JNU? What do we teach here at JNU? JNU is the most liberating space in India because we practice equality with inclusion and integrity with innovation. We have also named our central library after Babasaheb because he was the greatest moderniser of modern India,” she said.

JNU organised ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ to commemorate the contributions of Ambedkar, especially in the areas of social inclusion, equality and equity for all.

Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said JNU is a premier university and is continuously working to fulfil the dream of Ambedkar that is equality of education for all.

Ambedkar’s dream of equality for all will be realised only when women from across communities and religions have equal rights, Central University of Haryana pro-vice chancellor Sushma Yadav said.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla stressed on the need to remember that Ambedkar is to be revered as one of the greatest leaders even in the 21st century.

With inputs from PTI

