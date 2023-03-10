JNU lively reflection of India’s cultural unity, says President Murmu

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has more women research scholars than men, which is a significant indication of social progress, JNU, a relatively new institution, offers a vibrant representation of India’s cultural harmony, Droupadi Murmu, president, said. “JNU is a relatively young university. I look at it as a meaningful and historical significance that JNU began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969,” she said.

Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister has termed JNU as the most multi-diversity institution where students come from all parts of the country. He also emphasised the importance of debate and discussion in the varsity. “This is a research university. There is no multi-diverse institution like JNU in the country. India is the oldest civilisation and JNU is taking this civilisation forward. Debate and discussion are important in the country,” the union minister said.

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, vice chancellor, JNU emphasised on the fact that 52% of the students in the varsity are from reserved categories- SC, ST and OBC. “This is our sixth convocation. A total of 948 research scholars have been awarded degrees this time. The female research scholars have outnumbered men. Fifty-two per cent of students come from reserved categories like SC ST and OBC. We are doing great in sports as well,” she said.

