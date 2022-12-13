JNU to open School of Indian Languages to celebrate cultural diversity

School of Indian Language to be started at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where courses on different languages will be offered from next academic year, an official statement said. The move came in a bid to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity.

While addressing a press conference on December 11, Santishree D Pandit, vice chancellor said that the School of Indian Languages would house centres for different states where literature, culture and history would be taught. According to Pandit, Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore for its centre, whereas several other states have shown interest in this regard.

“JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is starting a new School of Indian Languages where different state governments are giving the university a corpus to set up chairs. They will become special centres of not only languages but also literature, culture and history of that state. “Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore. Four more states — Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam will give Rs 10 crore each. We will have a corpus of Rs 50 crore,” Pandit said.

Furthermore, the university already offers several language courses. It now plans to introduce more research, postgraduate and diploma courses.

“Under this, several centres will be established. We will not only focus on literature but culture and history. JNU has visibility and brand value. JNU. “We are India’s number-one university. In these centres, certificate courses, Master’s programmes will be offered,” the vice chancellor said.

JNU on Monday also began a Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week.

With inputs from PTI.

