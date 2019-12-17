JNU set to hold semester exams via WhatsApp as students boycott continues

Terming the decision as “absurd” and “ludicrous”, JNUTA said that the situation is an “out-and-out mockery of what is supposed to be a serious academic exercise”.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has come up with a quirky idea to hold exams through WhatsApp and email. The decision was taken amid a boycott of exams by students protesting a fee hike by the university.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on December 16, where the Vice-Chancellor, Deans of various Schools, Chairpersons of the Special Centres and other officials of the university were present.

According to the Dean of School of International Studies (SIS), Aswini K Mohapatra, the decision has been taken keeping in mind “the extraordinary situation in the campus”, Indian Express reported. He also said that a consensus was reached in the meeting, and “the alternate mode of test for the end semester of MPhil/PhD and MA Programme will be conducted keeping in mind the academic interest of JNU students.”

How will the exam be conducted through WhatsApp and email? Mohapatra said, “Question papers will be mailed to the MPhil and MA students registered for a course by their course teachers. The students need to submit their answer sheet to their respective teachers by December 21 for evaluation,” IE reported.

The students can either submit their answers through email or can even send photos of handwritten answer sheets through WhatsApp. They can even handover the scripts personally to their teachers.

However, there is no way to ensure that the students would not cheat, admitted the Dean. “I am concerned about the future of the MA and MPhil students. Under the given circumstances, there’s no other way to conduct the examination,” he told IE.

Terming the decision as “absurd” and “ludicrous”, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said that the situation is an “out-and-out mockery of what is supposed to be a serious academic exercise”. Alleging that nothing proposed in the note by Mahapatra has been decided through due process, JUNTA further hit out at the VC M Jagadesh Kumar saying, “The decision conceived by him just shows how unfit he is to head an institution of higher learning.”

While the JNU Students’ Union termed the decision as a “ploy to divide students and pit one against the other” and viewed the decision as an attempt by the university administration and the ABVP to do so.