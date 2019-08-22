JNU Entrance Exam 2020 schedule out | check details here

In 2018, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

The National Testing Agency has released the notification for the JNUET (Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test) 2020. The examination will commence on May 11, 2020, and will conclude on May 14, 2020. The process of registration is online and will begin from March 2, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded from the website starting April 21, 2020. However, the results will be announced on May 31, 2020.

JNUET 2020: Important dates

Dates of registration:- March 2, 2020, to March 31, 2020

Dates of Admit cards download:- April 21, 2020

Dates of examinations:- May 11, 2020, to May 14, 2020

Dates of results:- May 31, 2020

JNU admission 2020: Examination pattern

A total of 100 marks will be there for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The mode of examination will be online or computer-based. Total duration of the test will be of 90 minutes.

JNU admission 2020: Know how to apply

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at ntajnu.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the webpage, one needs to click on the link – fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2020.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) On the page, click on the apply button for registration of new candidate.

(5) Fill the registration forms providing relevant details.

(6) After completion of registration, click submit and use the registration number to log-in.

(7) After log-in, the candidate is needed to fill the application form with proper image and relevant documents.

(8) Finally, after filling up the form, submit the form and make an online payment for the registration fee.

In 2018, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The examination was held from May 27 to May 30 last year.

The entrance exam for the Jawaharlal Nehru University has been divided into two part- JNUEE (JNU Entrance Exam) and CEEB (Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology). It is to be noted that NTA has amended the name of the examination from Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Exam (JNUEE) to JNU Entrance Test (JNUET).