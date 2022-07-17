JNU can’t be compared with single-subject institutes like IISc, says varsity VC

After losing the top spot to IISc in NIRF rankings, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, vice chancellor (VC), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), stated that the university has a different character and different set of challenges, which cannot be compared with the likes of the Bengaluru institute.

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister.

In the ‘universities’ category, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru bagged the top spot followed by JNU at second and Jamia Millia Islamia at third spot. “We are very happy. IISc is not a university like JNU. It is a research-based institute, and putting JNU and IISc together is comparing apples with oranges. Anyway, I thank all my faculty, students and non-teaching staff. It is a collective effort,” Pandit said.

According to Pandit, the university is moving in different areas of innovation while maintaining its inclusiveness. “The varsity is going to start a ‘School of Indian languages,’ and it is also looking to strengthen their Science programmes so that they become as good as those taught in IISc.” she added.

“They don’t have the problems that we have. But I like JNU because of its brilliance and diversity. We have a Booker Prize winner from here and we have a child beggar going to US on a scholarship. hey get a 9.5 pointer students and they make them 9.6 pointer ones. Their fee is Rs 10 lakh. We get three to five pointer students and we make them eight to nine pointer ones in Rs 10 to Rs 20 fees. There is no comparison,” Pandit said.

The VC mentioned that the decision to resume offline classes with full attendance has been left to the discretion of chairpersons and deans of schools, since they know the strength of the classrooms.

There have also been protests demanding complete resumption of offline teaching.

With inputs from PTI.

