JNU appoints first woman VC Santishree Pandit

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the current vice-chancellor (VC) of Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra, has been appointed VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Pandit will be the first woman vice-chancellor of JNU, with the Ministry of Education (MoE) appointing her to the top post.

As stated in PTI, a senior MoE official said that President Ram Nath Kovind, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU vice-chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years.

Pandit, who is 59-year-old, is an alumna of JNU. She pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations from JNU. She started her teaching career in 1988 at Goa University and then moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held administrative positions in different academic bodies and has also been a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), University Grants Commission (UGC), and visitor’s nominee to central universities. In her entire career span, Pandit has guided 29 PhDs.

This move came right after the central government appointed M Jagadesh Kumar as the chairman of the University Grants Commission, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five-year term ended last year.

