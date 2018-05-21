JNU announces admission to its much-awaited 5-year dual degree engineering programmes – Check details

Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced admission to its much-awaited five-year dual degree engineering programmes under its newly established School of Engineering. (PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced admission to its much-awaited five-year dual degree engineering programmes under its newly established School of Engineering. Only two courses — B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and MS/M.Tech with specialisation in Social Sciences/Humanities /Science/Technology, and B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and MS/M.Tech in Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Science/ Technology — will be available to students of the inaugural batch. “The students will be admitted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2018 (JoSAA-2018) based on the ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main). The school will admit 50 students in each stream,” Rector II Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti said in a statement.

Calling it one of major initiatives of the varsity in the past two years, he said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had accepted the proposal and allocated seed money for infrastructure development. “Construction work of the school has begun… With an existing infrastructure and a group of expert faculty, pooled from various schools of the varsity and appointment of guest faculty, we are ready to launch the two new programmes from the coming monsoon semester, July 2018,” Garkoti said.

“Technology today cuts across almost all the disciplines, and an engineering graduate with specialisation in Humanities, Sciences and Technology will be better able to perform in the modern world, where understanding of various aspects of Economics, Commerce, History, Politics and indeed Linguistics ability becoming increasingly desirable for a successful career,” he said. Details including degree, disciplines, objectives, programmes and vision are available on the university website : jnu.ac.in/se.