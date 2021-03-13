JNU allows reopening of central library’s ground floor reading rooms

The visitors may also enter through the IIMC gate, the varsity said. (File Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced the reopening of ground floor reading rooms of its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The university also allowed entry for vehicles “with JNU stickers” through the Saraswati Puram and east gates as part of its phased reopening process.

The visitors may also enter through the IIMC gate, the varsity said.

“The re-opening of ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library is allowed in a phased-manner. Librarian may devise standard operating preventive (SOP) such as mandatory wearing of the face masks and maintaining social distancing norms, etc in library premises as per the Government of India guidelines issued from time to time,” the university said in a notification.

The notification has asked the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of the special centres to look into the reopening of the reading rooms as per the guidelines issued by the government and the university itself.

The university also allowed the reopening of ‘Mugal Darbar’ and ‘24×7 Food Court’ with takeaway facility only with immediate effect.