JNU admissions 2022 for undergraduate programmes: University to start an online portal today, details here

JNU admissions 2022 for Undergraduate Programmes: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will host a new web portal for admissions to the various colleges for undergraduate programmes. According to the reports, the university is likely to start an online portal for enrolment to the various undergraduate programmes through CUET 2022 scores from today onwards, September 27.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University released an official notice in this regard on September 26. According to the notice, the university will shortly host an online portal for candidates seeking admissions in JNU to fill an application form by paying admission fee. It has also mentioned that the JNU Admission branch is processing data and details of the candidates provided by NTA. The results for cuet were released on September 15.

JNU UG Admission Portal 2022

JNU Admissions 2022: How many courses are being offered by the university?

The university is offering 10 undergraduate courses in various languages including Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Japanese, Korea, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Spanish and 34 post graduate programs. This is for the first time, the university is considering cuet 2022 scores for the admissions.Till 2019, the admissions were done through JNUEEE in undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Once the portal is activated, all the interested candidates will be able to fill up their online application forms for the academic year 2022-23. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the choices entered in the application form. The university will release the details of the admission and allotment process along with the admission portal in due course of time. The candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates on the JNU UG Admissions 2022.