JNU admission session 2019-20 begins

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU. (Twitter File photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University kick-started its academic session 2019-20 with an orientation programme on Friday. JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU.

But the real challenge begins now is in equipping yourselves and developing skills to be able to address the challenges India faces today, he said.

“We should always take the challenges and problems before us as opportunities to improve and excel,” Kumar told the students.

“Although India shares with China the glory of being the two most ancient civilisations, it has contributed to the world and its cultures in various ways, but today it also faces many challenges,” he said.