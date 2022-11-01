JNU Admission 2022: Third merit list released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, document verification to begin today

JNU Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the third merit list for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes. The candidates who applied for JNU admissions can download the merit list from the official website of JNU – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The JNU first merit list for admissions in UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes were released on October 15 followed by a second merit list on October 27. The third merit list was released on October 30 and the candidates were allowed to pay their application fee till October 31.

The University is going to start the physical verification round for the selection of the candidates from today onwards, November 1. The physical verification process will be held till November 4. The university will release the final list of the candidates by November 9. The offline classes for the new batch are likely to begin from November 21. This is the first time that the Jawaharlal University is accepting applications in the undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

How and where to download JNU Admission 2022 third merit list?