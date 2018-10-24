JNU admission 2019: JNUEE exam date announced at jnu.ac.in, check details

The JNU Entrance Examination is all set to take place between December 27 to 30.

JNU admission 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the examination schedule for the entrance examination that are scheduled to take place in 2019-20. The JNU Entrance Examination is all set to take place between December 27 to 30. The examination will be conducted for admission to a total of 2297 seats. Out of the total seats, 1,118 seats are available for MA, MSc, MTech and MPH programmes. 720 seats for M Phil/ Ph.D. and 459 for Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes. While announcing the dates of JNUEE, the official notice released on the website stated that these are the tentative dates for the JNU Entrance Examinations 2019-20.

Candidates need to note that this is also the first time when the Jawaharlal Nehru University is conducting entrance examinations online. However, this move by the varsity was widely criticised by JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) as well as from the dean and teachers. While announcing the new exam format, the official website has stated that “the format for the JNUEE 2019-20 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) through a computer-based test.”

Earlier in the year, a 12-member committee meeting was held on May 12. The panel was set to look into the organisation of online examination. It was stated in the meeting that the examinations will be conducted online since the offline mode was tedious, lengthy and time consuming.

Here is what the minutes of the meeting (MoM) as quoted by Indian Express stated-

“JNU should completely adopt the online mode of entrance examination with MCQs for all 169 examinations held for all schools and centres. All schools and centres that conduct subjective analytical examinations should change their examination pattern to an analysis of domain knowledge based on MCQs only.”