JNU admission 2019-20: Jawaharlal Nehru University invites online application for MBA programme, check all details here

JNU admission 2019-20: The online application process for the MBA admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun today. Students who want to apply for the MBA programme can register through the official website at jnu.ac.in. Candidates are required to register through the official website of the university at fdsbase.com/jnu_form/index.php#. For registration, candidates need to fill the name, mobile number, email ID.

The last date to apply is March 1, 2019. The candidates will be shortlisted for the MBA course on the basis of their CAT 2018 score.

Eligibility:

A candidate must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification, must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

The students belonging to the general category should have to clear their Bachelor’s examination with minimum 60 per cent marks. For OBC candidates, the minimum marks required is 55 per cent, while 45 per cent for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Application fees:

The general and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. SC/ST/PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university for regular updates.

JNU is a central university, established by an act of Parliament in 1966.

Meanwhile, the JNU Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for various other courses for the 2019-20 academic year will be held in May 2019. The format for the JNUEE 2019-20 will be of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in nature and will be conducted through a Computer Based Test. National Testing Agency will conduct the JNUEE 2019-20.