JNU administration withdrew permission for convention on frivolous grounds: Students’ body

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) today alleged that the administration withdrew the permission for a convention organised to highlight the varsity’s contributions to India. Today, while the JNU VC led administration, after destroying the university, organised a photo-op convocation in the name of distribution of degrees of research scholars – the JNUSU gave a call for a convention celebrating the contributions of JNU towards India, the students’ body said in a statement.

The JNU administration denied permission for holding the ‘Save JNU Convention’ at School of Social Science (SSS)-I auditorium citing “frivolous” reasons, it said. Dubbing the move a “shameful and disgraceful act”, the JNUSU claimed this happened after all the required processes were completed and the forms submitted to the administration. The ‘Save JNU Convention’ was held at SSS-3 lobby “with massive participation from students rejecting machinations of the JNU administration,” the statement said.

The speakers at the convention addressed the students and highlighted the university’s glorious contribution to the Indian society for more than last four decades, it said. The JNU convocation was held at the AICTE auditorium, almost after 46 years. The JNUSU had called for a boycott of the convocation accusing the Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar of muzzling students’ democratic rights.