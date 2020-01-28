JKBOSE results: Jammu zone results for Class 10 announced; Check here

Apart from online, students may also check their results via SMS. (File photo)

The wait is over for thousands of students of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education as the JKBOSE has released results of Class 10 (secondary) exams for the Jammu zone. Students may check their results at official website jkbose.ac.in or on indiaresults.com.

The JKBOSE Class 10 Exams were held in October/November last year.

How to check results

1. Students must first visit JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.ac.in

2. After logging on to the homepage, candidates must click on the link ‘JKBOSE Secondary Class 10 Annual Private Bi-Annual 2019-20 (Jammu Division)’.

3. A new window will now open.

4. Students must enter their names as well as roll numbers.

5. They must then click on the submit button.

6. Results of students will then be displayed on the screen

7. Students must now download their results.

8. They can also take print outs for their use.

Apart from online, students may also check their results via SMS. All they need is to type jkbose10. It will be followed by a space, roll number and then send it to to 5676750. For example: ‘jkbose10 Roll No”

The board has also distributed the application forms of Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) and will be awarding 1,068 scholarships to students who qualify for the same. Selected students from Class IX to XII will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 48,000 — Rs 12,000 annually for 4 years.

Recently, JKBOSE had released the Class XII results for Kashmir zone. Students were asked to check their results by visiting the official website of ‘Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education’ at jkbose.ac.in.