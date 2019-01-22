JKBOSE Results 2018 declared! Check Kargil Division Class 10 results on jkbose.ac.in

Published: January 22, 2019 11:43 AM

Candidates can check results which are available on jkbose.ac.in. However, those awaiting the results for JKBOSE 11th 2018 Kashmir Division will have to wait but they are expected to be out soon on the official website - jkbose.ac.in.

Representative Image: File

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Class 10. The lists are out for students of both Annual Regular/Private candidates for Kargil Division.

How to check results on mobile phone as well as desktop –

Go to the official website jkbose.ac.in.

On the home page, select Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual REG/PVT 2018 (Kargil Division) or choose the link provided here.

The new window that pops up, enter your roll number or your name to search your result.

The results for higher secondary Part Two for Annual 2018 (Regular) – Kashmir was declared in the first week of january itself. Previously, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had announced the results of class X but they were for the Leh Division. Those looking to check on their result under the Leh Division can go to https://results2.jkbose.ac.in/Class10thSessionAnnualREGPVT/Result.aspx

