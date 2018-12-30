JKBOSE Result 2018: Jammu and Kashmir 10th annual regular examination 2018 released

Representative Image: File

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of class 10th annual regular examination 2018 of Kashmir division on December 29.

The results have been published in the official website jkbose.ac.in and a third party website in results.indiareuslts.com.

According to media reports, nearly 75 per cent of all the students who appeared in the exam, that was held in October-November have passed. Officials of the board said that the result was declared in 45 days – something that has never happened before. “A huge improvement in pass percentage was recorded at 75.44 per cent against 62.94 per cent last year,” officials told PTI.

This year, boys recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent and the girls 74.40 per cent, and 38,939 have passed, out of the 55,472 examinees. The best pass percentage was recorded from Pulwama at 84.50 per cent, followed by Shopian and Srinagar at 83 and 81.90 per cent respectively, Kulgam is at 80.50 per cent, Anantnag 78 per cent, Baramulla 74.84 per cent, Ganderbal 73.16 per cent, Budgam 72.79 per cent, Kupwara 62.92 per cent and Bandipora 62.26 per cent per cent, the news agency reported.

The pass percentage from the government schools have also improved to 63.71 per cent, as compared to 46.70 last year. 16,621 students out of 26,089 appearing from the government schools passed the exam.

JKBOSE 10th class result: How to check:

– Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board – jkbose.ac.in or results.indiareuslts.com

– Click on the link with “Result of class 10th annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division)”

– Enter your Roll Number or Name in the log in page

– Click on “Submit”

– Check the results, and keep a copy saved for further reference.