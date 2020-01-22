JKBOSE class 12th result Kashmir division declared; How to check

After checking the results online, the candidates are being advised to collect his/her original mark sheet and certificate from their respective schools.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of the higher secondary examination (Class 12th) Kashmir division. The candidates who have appeared in the Class 12th examination can check their results by visiting the official website of ‘Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education’ at jkbose.ac.in.

Know how to download the JKBOSE class 12th result:-

The candidates who have applied for the JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division are being advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results.

(1) The candidates are advised to visit the official webpage of the JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the website, one needs to click on the result link.

(3) Once you click, the result link will be available on the new page.

(4) Now, one needs to enter their roll number. The roll number should be same as mentioned in the admit card.

(5) After entering the roll number, click on ‘view result.’

(6) After checking the result, one needs to download and take a hard copy or print out of the same for future reference.

The JKBOSE Class 12th Result of the Jammu division was declared by JKBOSE on January 14, 2020. Before that on January 9, 2020, the state board had declared the class 10th annual examination result of the Kashmir division.

After checking the results online, the candidates are advised to collect his/her original mark sheet and certificate from their respective schools.

About JKBOSE-

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the main educational board recognised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The JKBOSE is an autonomous body and holds the secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state.